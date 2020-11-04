Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
News

Woman dies after boat crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Nov 2020 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman aged in her twenties has died after a boat crashed into a jetty on the Brisbane River on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other adults were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in stable condition and

a child involved in the incident and also in a stable condition was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS
Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS

Emergency services including the Queensland Ambulance High Acuity Response Unit are at the scene in Chelmer from the incident at 4.40pm. Police and QFES are also on scene.

Originally published as Woman dies after boat crash on Brisbane River

boat accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daughters wait by father’s bedside after horror crash

        Premium Content Daughters wait by father’s bedside after horror crash

        Health Father-of-three underwent an eight-hour operation to remove a brain blood clot after a quad bike rollover

        Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Premium Content Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Politics Clues to Annastacia Palaszczuk’s new Labor cabinet

        CQ owners gather to cheer on Melbourne Cup runner

        Premium Content CQ owners gather to cheer on Melbourne Cup runner

        Horses ‘He’s never run a bad race before today and he didn’t run a bad one today.’

        Record camping numbers for Qld’s national parks

        Premium Content Record camping numbers for Qld’s national parks

        Environment Find out where there’s still room for a trip in Central Queensland.