Breaking

Woman dies after car crosses motorway into her path

Rae Wilson
by
7th Aug 2018 3:40 AM

A WOMAN has died after a car crossed the Sunshine Motorway into her car's path.

Police are investigating the fatal crash which occurred about 5.30pm yesterday.

A Holden travelling north on the Sunshine Motorway collided with the vehicle in front which had stopped in a line of traffic under the North Shore Connection Road overpass, the airport exit.

The Holden then crossed to the other side of the road and collided head-on with a car which was travelling south on the motorway.

The driver and sole occupant of the south travelling vehicle, a 48-year-old Sunshine Beach woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A fourth vehicle ran into the back of the south travelling vehicle.

The drivers of two of the other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the fourth vehicle was not physically injured.

