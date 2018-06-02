Menu
Police at the scene of the fatal crash overnight. Picture: Nine News/The Today Show/Twitter
Crime

‘Wrong way’: Woman killed in head-on M1 crash

by Domanii Cameron and AAP
2nd Jun 2018 10:17 AM

A WOMAN has died in a crash at Pimpama on the Gold Coast overnight after another car reportedly crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

The 32-year-old woman was a passenger in a car travelling on the Pacific Motorway when it's believed another vehicle crossed into the wrong lane about 12.45am.

"Initial investigations indicate ... a vehicle heading north in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle," police said.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash overnight. Picture: Nine News/The Today Show/Twitter
The woman died at the scene. Also in her car was a 31-year-old female driver.

The driver of the other car was a 31-year-old man.

The two drivers were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

