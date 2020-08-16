Menu
Woman dies after horror head-on crash on major highway

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
A woman has died after a serious head-on crash in Bracalba, southwest of the Coast, on Saturday.

At 10.30am, a hatchback and a Hyundai van collided on the D'Aguilar Highway.

The woman driving the hatchback was the only occupant.

She was treated by critical-care paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

The 35-year-old male driver of the van and a 29-year-old female passenger were not physically injured.

The crash closed the D'Aguilar Highway in both directions, with traffic heading east towards Woodford backed up for hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bracalba d'aguilar highway fatal crash scd traffic
