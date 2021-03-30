Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
News

Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

by Rhiannon Tuffield
30th Mar 2021 7:30 PM

An elderly woman has died and two teenage boys have been treated for burns following a house fire in Sydney's southwest.

The two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, were evacuated from the home on Evaline Street in Campsie and treated by paramedics for burns and smoke inhalation just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire
Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire

One was flown to Westmead Hospital and the other taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Fire and Rescue NSW managed to extinguish the blaze but despite the efforts of emergency services, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known how the fire started and police have commenced an investigation.

Originally published as Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ’s response to largest PBS catalogue ever

        Premium Content CQ’s response to largest PBS catalogue ever

        News New drugs have been announced for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, aiming to reduce the costs for cancer and asthma patients.

        CQ men allegedly found with ice remanded in custody

        Premium Content CQ men allegedly found with ice remanded in custody

        Crime Police allegedly found ice and marijuana in a vehicle the two men, aged 39 and 28...

        Road train vs dual cab: Horror crash on Capricorn Highway

        Premium Content Road train vs dual cab: Horror crash on Capricorn Highway

        News The rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene east of Duaringa.

        Driver’s lengthy traffic record extended for failing to stop

        Driver’s lengthy traffic record extended for failing to stop

        News Police reiterate the importance of following the road rules near rail crossings.