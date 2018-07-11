Menu
Woman dies after serious car crash

11th Jul 2018

A WOMAN involved in a serious crash has died in hospital.

The 71-year-old driver was seriously injured when the car, pulling a caravan, rolled on Kennedy Developmental Road near Mannamoolka about 2.30pm on Thursday.

The driver and a 72-year-old male passenger were both taken to Townsville Hospital.

Police issued a statement last night saying the woman had died.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

