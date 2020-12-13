Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Woman dies after falling from scenic lookout at Victoria’s Grampian National Park (9 News)
News

Woman dies while posing for photo

by Frances Vinall
13th Dec 2020 6:06 AM

A woman has died after falling from a scenic lookout in the Grampians National Park in Victoria.

The woman, 38 and from Craigieburn, climbed the barrier about 3pm before falling to her death, police said in a statement.

A joint Victoria Police and SES operation will retrieve the woman's body from the scene.

Police are now investigating what happened but say her death is not being treated as suspicious. The Herald Sun reports the tragic accident occurred while the woman attempted to pose for a photo at Boroka lookout near Halls Gap. It is understood the tragedy happened in front of the woman's family.

An SES spokesperson said about 7pm that the "extrication of the body" was ongoing.

She said the woman fell "at least" 80 metres after climbing over the railing.

SES units from four regions attended the scene of the fall with high angle rescue experts and equipment.

The Victoria Police Air Wing helicopter was also onsite with police leading the response to the tragic incident at the scene.

The lookout shows panoramic views of the Grampians National Park. Picture: Supplied
The lookout shows panoramic views of the Grampians National Park. Picture: Supplied

 

The view from Boroka Lookout back towards Halls Gap, with the Serra Range on the right and Mount William Range on left.
The view from Boroka Lookout back towards Halls Gap, with the Serra Range on the right and Mount William Range on left.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The death happened at Boroka Lookout near Halls Gap, about 270 kilometres northwest of Melbourne.

The popular site shows panoramic views of the east Grampians after a five-minute walk from the car park.

Originally published as Woman dies while posing for photo

More Stories

death editors picks grampian national park victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hi vis maternity range caters for mum-to-be miners

        Premium Content Hi vis maternity range caters for mum-to-be miners

        Business The new designs were tested across the Bowen Basin and Pilbara mining regions.

        Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        Premium Content Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        News Welcome to Bite Club: Shark attack victims tell their horrific tales

        Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        Premium Content Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        News The Education Department and the Education Minister refused to answer questions...

        Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        Premium Content Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        News Emergency services rushed to the site after reports involving farm machinery.