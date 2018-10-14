Menu
Login
Police tape is put up around a crime scene
Police tape is put up around a crime scene Archive
News

Woman disappears from camping spot

16th Apr 2018 12:34 PM

A WOMAN who disappeared from a secluded camping spot in outback Queensland has been missing for more than three weeks.

Sarah Lindsay, 36, was last seen wearing black pyjama pants on March 24 at a camping spot on Bularoo Creek near the Carnarvon Highway, north of Roma.

Police believe Ms Lindsay, who has blonde hair with red highlights, was in Toowoomba on April 6 and may be heading towards Byron Bay.

They have renewed their appeal for public assistance to find her.

Sarah is described as caucasian with blonde hair with red highlights and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

Any with information on her whereabouts should contact police on 131 444.

Related Items

camping missing person queensland

Top Stories

    Events promote CH

    Events promote CH

    News Events around the region attract both the community and tourists to pour revenue into the Central Highlands.

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    News Paul Spinks spoke to over300 Glencore workers in Clermont Wednesday.

    Skies have opened over Central region

    Skies have opened over Central region

    News More rain expected over the weekend.

    Teen's new outlook on life

    Teen's new outlook on life

    News Middlemount teen's life turns at boot camp.

    Local Partners