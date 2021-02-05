Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
News

Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 5:53 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The search for the man resumed early on Friday morning, with the Rescue 500 Helicopter assisting.


It's understood the man and woman were seen in CCTV footage earlier on Thursday evening outside the Kurrawa Surf Club before it's believed they went for a swim.

The woman is believed to be a 29-year-old from Victoria on holidays in Queensland.

The 32-year-old man is believed to be a local.

A search of the beach late on Thursday night uncovered clothing and car keys believed to belong to the pair. The man's car was also found in a nearby car park.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them on 131444.

Originally published as Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

More Stories

Show More
drowning editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New CQ headspace location to launch to combat suicide

        Premium Content New CQ headspace location to launch to combat suicide

        Community “Given the number of youth suicides in the area, we recognise it’s vital to have more early intervention services available locally.”

        Awards recognise powerhouse women across Isaac region

        Premium Content Awards recognise powerhouse women across Isaac region

        Community ‘This is our chance to celebrate the incredible resilience of women and the...

        Former NRL stars coming to play in CQ

        Premium Content Former NRL stars coming to play in CQ

        Rugby League Legends to take on locals: ‘We’ve got over 3000 NRL games between all the...

        Restrictions on visiting CQ ‘vulnerable facilities’

        Premium Content Restrictions on visiting CQ ‘vulnerable facilities’

        Health Chief Health Officer orders restrictions to aged care, hospitals, disability...