Woman eye gouges supermarket worker

9th Apr 2020 7:24 AM

 

 

A woman has allegedly spat in a supermarket worker's face and gouged her eyes after being denied entry to a store on the NSW South Coast.

Police say the 35-year-old became verbally abusive after being asked by staff to observe social distancing measures at the supermarket at Vincentia, southeast of Nowra about 3pm on Wednesday.

When a store worker, aged 49, asked the woman to leave she allegedly spat in her face and a fight erupted.

The younger woman allegedly pulled the worker's hair, gouged her eyes and damaged her jewellery before leaving.

Police later arrested the 35-year-old at a Sanctuary Point home and charged her with common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and damaging property. She's due to appear in Nowra Local Court on June 15.

Woman eye gouges supermarket worker

