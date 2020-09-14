An elderly woman has been threatened with a $30,000 fine for feeding birds in her suburban front yard.

Elizabeth Vlajkov, 72, attracts up to 600 pigeons to her home in Adelaide's northern suburbs - and her neighbours are sick of it.

They say the massive number of birds cover their homes in droppings and keep them up at night, according to 7 News.

Salisbury Council confirmed to news.com.au it had received "ongoing complaints" about Ms Vlajkov actively attracting the wildlife to the suburban area.

It said it was forced to send a warning to the woman last week which included a possible fine of up to $30,000, though it told news.com.au this maximum penalty is unlikely.

The Adelaide neighbourhood is sick of the huge number of birds leaving droppings on their homes.



"Prior to the notice being issued, (Salisbury) Council previously sent correspondence on this matter to the resident on three other occasions and did not receive a response," a City of Salisbury spokesperson said.

"The activity of bird feeding results in noise, odours, faeces and roosting on properties or structures.

"Council would welcome the opportunity to discuss the matter further with the resident, and the resident has the right to appeal the notice. Failure to comply with the notice may result in a fine being issued."

But Ms Vlajkov said she has no intention of paying any fine, insisting the pigeons will go hungry if she doesn't feed them.

"Charging the old lady for pigeon feeding … that's awful," she told 7 News as she fought back tears.

"(The council) is hurting innocent birds," Ms Vlajkov said.

"I feed them. I spend $6 every day for their food."

Originally published as Woman faces $30k fine for feeding birds