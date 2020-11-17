Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
News

Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

by Elise Williams
17th Nov 2020 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Multiple crime scenes have been declared at a Gold Coast apartment complex after a woman fell from a 22nd-floor unit overnight.

The woman fell from the Condor Ocean View Apartments on Riverview Parade in Surfers Paradise about 1am, suffering critical injuries.

The apartment and the surrounding areas this morning remain a crime scene, while specialist police on scene. 

It's understood the woman had only moved to the apartment recently after escaping a domestic violence situation.

A full police investigation is under way, however initial inquiries suggest the woman's death is non suspicious.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

Lifeline: 131114

Originally published as Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

More Stories

death fall gold coast high rise surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        CQ green thumbs awarded for their treasured gardens

        Premium Content CQ green thumbs awarded for their treasured gardens

        Gardening Six gardens won vouchers to spend locally as part of the first annual competition.

        BUSTED: Dysart police catch three drink drivers in one night

        Premium Content BUSTED: Dysart police catch three drink drivers in one night

        Crime One woman was allegedly more than three times the legal limit and swerving across...

        Research project to shine light on remote education tutors

        Premium Content Research project to shine light on remote education tutors

        Education USQ education researchers have arrived in Central Queensland today to launch a...