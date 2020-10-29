Menu
Woman fined for allegedly scaling fence while in quarantine

by Raphaella Saroukos
29th Oct 2020 2:25 PM
A WOMAN in mandatory quarantine at Howard Springs has been fined $5000 after allegedly attempting to scale a perimeter fence.

NT Police said the 33-year-old was fined following the alleged incident yesterday.

A 57-year-old man was also fined after he was not found in his unit yesterday when meals were being served. He was found nearby and was not wearing a mask.

He allegedly became aggressive towards staff members when questioned.

Incident Controller Shaun Gill was disappointed by the individuals.

"I continue to be frustrated by people who think they are above the rules," he said.

"The Northern Territory has worked really hard to minimise the spread of COVID-19 here, this sort of behaviour puts everyone at risk.

"Police, Health and Welfare staff will continue to ensure that the quarantine facility is monitored and managed. Those who choose to blatantly transgress the rules may be issued with an infringement notice. We need everyone to work together on this."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the Chief Health Officer Directions issued under section 56 of the Public and Environment Health Act 2011 is $5056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

33,080 compliance checks have been completed and 154 fines issues.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

