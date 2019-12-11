Woman fined for abusing cops and ambos in IGA car park

A WOMAN has been charged with one count of committing a public nuisance and obstructing police, while on parole.

Rebecca Lee Wright attended the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, after she committed the two offences in the IGA car park, in Gin Gin.

The incident occurred on October 9 and police arrived at the scene, after they were called by customers and staff who were entering their cars after the store had closed.

When police arrived, Wright was sitting on a seat with her pet dog and was yelling at and refusing treatment from two paramedics.

Police walked over to Wright, who was intoxicated at the time and she responded to police in a hostile manner.

The court heard Wright refused to follow police directions and obstructed police when they attempted to restrain her dog.

Wright proceeded to yell abuse, grabbed a firm hold of a nearby pole and refused to let go, resisted getting into the police car and headbutted the perspex glass of the vehicle.

Police eventually managed to place Wright into the car with force.

Wright was represented by Matt Maloy, who said his client was currently on the New Start program.

Her lawyer said Wright was diagnosed with a variety of complex conditions, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), agoraphobia and had a history of attempting suicide.

Mr Maloy said since being on parole, his client was complying with her mental health treatment, taking prescribed medications and was undergoing the Bridges program for problems with alcohol abuse.

The lawyer said Wright became distressed when police arrived to arrest her, as she did not want to leave her dog unattended.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said while PTSD was an explanation for Wright's actions, police did not deserve to put up with that behaviour and she was fined $500.

If you are struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.