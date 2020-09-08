Woman fined for 'callous' abandonment of dogs

A woman has received a large fine after she left her two dogs assuming the neighbours would look after them.

A MAGISTRATE has described a woman's behaviour as "bordering on callous" after she left two dogs to fend for themselves.

Renee Louise Harrington was charged with three offences including failing to provide appropriate living conditions and unreasonable abandonment.

Harrington's matter was heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and the matter was able dealt with in her absence.

Barrister Callan Cassidy appeared in the courtroom on behalf of the RSPCA.

Mr Cassidy told the court on November 4 last year, the RSPCA received information from a concerned resident who thought the dogs had been abandoned.

He said that resident was also giving them food and water.

On November 5 and 6 the RSPCA went to the property and left call cards.

On November 7, search warrant was executed and both dogs were seized.

One of the dogs had a flea related infection and also stitches which had been left in its ear which caused it pain.

The other dog also had a severe flea infestation, matted coat and some dental issues.

One of the two dogs was also heavily pregnant and had to have the puppies delivered by caesarean.

Mr Cassidy said it took Harrington 10 weeks to return to Queensland after being away in Victoria and Western Australia.

On January 23 this year Harrington participated in a field interview with the RSPCA and said she left the house after it was broken into, saying she safety concerns.

Harrington told them she made no arrangements for anyone to look after the dogs and assumed the neighbour would take care of them while she was gone.

Mr Cassidy said Harrington didn't ask the RSPCA about the welfare of the dogs and said to the officer "just give me a fine".

"She didn't seem to appreciate the seriousness of her offending," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the facts and submissions made by the prosecution.

Mr Moloney said when Harrington was spoken to by the RSPCA inspector she "seemed to show no remorse" and that she didn't ask about the welfare of the dogs.

He described the acts as "bordering on callous" leaving the animals to "fend for themselves".

Mr Moloney said arrangements for the animals to be looked after could have easily been made by phone.

Harrington was fined $3000 and was also ordered to pay $4871.63 in vet and legal costs.

She also received a three year prohibition order.

Convictions were recorded.