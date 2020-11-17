Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dissecting murder: Australia's most interesting crime stats
Crime

Woman found dead in house named

by Jack Paynter
17th Nov 2020 5:19 AM

Tributes are flowing for a woman found dead at a house in Melbourne's northern suburbs as homicide detectives investigate what hapepend.

The body of Celeste Manno, 23, was found inside a property on Umbria Road, Mernda, about 4.10am on Monday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains under police guard.

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said it was believed the pair were known to each other.

 

Forensics examine a car outside Mernda police station at a second crime scene after an woman was found dead. Picture: Mark Stewart
Forensics examine a car outside Mernda police station at a second crime scene after an woman was found dead. Picture: Mark Stewart

Friends have flooded social media paying tribute to Celeste after finding out about her death, describing her as the "kindest" and "brightest" person.

"Celeste Manno was the most kindest, brightest, down to earth person, I was lucky to call a friend," one person wrote on Facebook.

"She always knew how to light up a room with her bubbly, sweet nature. She was always selfless and always put everyone else first before herself.

Celeste Manno has been described as a bubbly and kind person. Picture: Facebook
Celeste Manno has been described as a bubbly and kind person. Picture: Facebook

"She was an absolute angel who didn't deserve a tragic ending like this! The world has truly lost a ray of sunshine today. My condolences go out to her family. Rest In Peace, Celeste."

Another friend wrote: "I will forever cherish the memories that we made and for the friendship that we gained.

"This world can be cruel, and you did not deserve this at all."

Police confirmed a secondary crime scene had been established at the Mernda police station.

They would not say how the two sites were linked due to "operational reasons".

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were yet to be determined, and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman found dead in house named

Celeste Manno was only 23 years old.
Celeste Manno was only 23 years old.

More Stories

editors picks homicide melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ green thumbs awarded for their treasured gardens

        Premium Content CQ green thumbs awarded for their treasured gardens

        Gardening Six gardens won vouchers to spend locally as part of the first annual competition.

        BUSTED: Dysart police catch three drink drivers in one night

        Premium Content BUSTED: Dysart police catch three drink drivers in one night

        Crime One woman was allegedly more than three times the legal limit and swerving across...

        Research project to shine light on remote education tutors

        Premium Content Research project to shine light on remote education tutors

        Education USQ education researchers have arrived in Central Queensland today to launch a...

        Taps, toilet and tip management earns CQ council top prize

        Premium Content Taps, toilet and tip management earns CQ council top prize

        Council News Managing the taps, toilets and tips in a council area the size of Tasmania is no...