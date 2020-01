ACCIDENT: The woman, in her 50s, was taken to Emerald Hospital.

ACCIDENT: The woman, in her 50s, was taken to Emerald Hospital.

A WOMAN was hit by a car in Emerald last night.

The incident occurred at a private residence at 9.42pm on Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the vehicle was moving slowly.

The woman, in her 50s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.