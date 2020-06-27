Menu
Subscribe
A woman who assaulted a minor at the Miriam Vale Hotel has received probation.
Crime

Woman's dog act on teen after canine group rejection

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A VIOLENT outburst broke out at the Miriam Vale Hotel over walking a dog, a court document has outlined.

Emma Korrine Tischler pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to assault occasioning bodily harm, public nuisance at licensed premises and fail to appear.

The statement of facts says that on January 21 at 7.20pm, Tischler approached a group of people including a mother and daughter who had been walking their dog.

Tischler asked if she could walk the dog with them and became offended when she was told they walk the dogs by themselves.

Tischler became aggressive, shouting "you f---ing s---s, c---s" before being warned if she hit the victim, 17, she would be hitting a minor.

The statement says she took a step back with a smirk before punching the victim just above the left lip, causing a small mark and pushed her in the chest area.

The victim said she was leaving before Tischler came charging towards her, jumping on her and grabbing her neck, causing scratches and red marks.

The statement outlines that in an interview with police she said she had eight or nine full-strength schooners since lunchtime.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the incident got out of hand when someone made a comment about Tischler's mother, however she could not recall who made the comment.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Tischler was "one lady who shouldn't be drinking".

Tischler was sentenced to 12 months' probation. No conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

