Menu
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Woman hospitalised after suspected gas leak at CQ servo

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Jul 2018 6:36 AM

PARAMEDICS treated a woman for chemical exposure after a suspected "leak" at a Central Queensland petrol station yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service were tasked to the Woolworths petrol station on Codenwarra Rd around 3.20pm Sunday afternoon to reports of a patient "not alert".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene after a fridge was reportedly leaking and gas could be smelled in the area.

Two fire crews "went inside the building and did some air sampling and ventilated the building".

A QFES spokeswoman said all gas sample readings were normal and the petrol station was handed back to management around 4.15pm.

Queensland Police Service were also tasked to the scene but were reportedly not needed to assist further.

The woman was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

central highlands emerald gas leak queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News An Emerald local is raising awareness around the region on the importance of donating blood.

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners