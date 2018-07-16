Woman hospitalised after suspected gas leak at CQ servo

PARAMEDICS treated a woman for chemical exposure after a suspected "leak" at a Central Queensland petrol station yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service were tasked to the Woolworths petrol station on Codenwarra Rd around 3.20pm Sunday afternoon to reports of a patient "not alert".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene after a fridge was reportedly leaking and gas could be smelled in the area.

Two fire crews "went inside the building and did some air sampling and ventilated the building".

A QFES spokeswoman said all gas sample readings were normal and the petrol station was handed back to management around 4.15pm.

Queensland Police Service were also tasked to the scene but were reportedly not needed to assist further.

The woman was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.