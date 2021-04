A woman was hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash at Emerald.

A woman has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Emerald in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the Gregory Highway about 12.50am, between Edgewood Drive and Pilot Farm Road.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.