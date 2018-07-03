‘Puncture wounds’ in shocking dog attack

Last year there were more than 500 dog attacks in Townsville according to the council’s website.

A WOMAN in her early 20s has been hospitalised after a dog attack.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was attacked at a Deeragun address.

He said the woman suffered "puncture wounds" to her lower leg about 8.50pm.

It is understood there was just one dog involved.

The QAS spokesman said the woman was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

This attack follows a number of concerning dog attacks across Townsville this year.

TOWNSVILLE DOG BITE: WOMAN ATTACKED AT BUSHLAND BEACH

Last week another woman suffered serious injuries after she was mauled in the neck, arm and leg by what is believed to be pet pit bulls at Bushland Beach.

A Townsville City Council spokesman said the two dogs were put down after the owner handed them over to the council voluntarily.

GRANDMOTHER GRIEVING FOR HER FURRY FRIEND

While in March a Vincent grandmother's maltese terrier was mauled to death by a small pack of dogs.

Marilyn Turner, of Vincent, tried to save her beloved dog from two American staffies but was herself attack.

She was knocked to the ground and suffered a crushed disc vertebrae.

The two staffies were put down, Townsville City Council confirmed.

FIVE-YEAR-OLD GIRL ATTACKED BY DOG IN TOWNSVILLE YARD

In another attack in early February, a five-year-old girl was left with "several deep gashes to the face" after she was bitten by a dog she was playing with a QAS spokesman said.

