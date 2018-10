The dog bit her on the hand.

The dog bit her on the hand. Yuriy Zelenenkyy

10.30am: AMBULANCE paramedics are responding to a report of a dog bite attack on a woman at the Capricorn Coast.

Initial reports indicate the woman was bitten on the hand after trying to stop two dogs fighting outside a house in Zilzie.

It's believed she had a laceration to a thumb.

More to follow.