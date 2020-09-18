Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

A woman in her twenties from NSW has become an instant multi-millionaire after winning the $60 million Powerball jackpot in Thursday's night's draw 1270.

The winning numbers are: 4, 11, 19, 28, 3, 5, 7 and the Powerball is 6.

However the woman also got lucky with her her PowerHit entry meaning her total prize increased to $60,683,656.95.

Official Australian lottery body, The Lott, confirmed the woman from Sydney's inner suburbs was the only Division One winner.

It said she missed the first call to hear news of her win but burst into tears after picking up a second time.

"Are you joking? Are you sure about this? Oh my god, this is insane. Thank you," the woman said.

"I'm trying to compose myself. I feel like this has to be some kind of joke.

"It's my husband who usually buys the tickets. There's no way he's going to believe me. This is amazing."

A winning entry from NSW has won the entire #Powerball60M jackpot in tonight's draw 1270.

Results: https://t.co/rRHWLypTq2#gambleresponsibly Gamblers Help 1800 858 858 pic.twitter.com/cg5Xv3EDRC — the Lott (@theLott) September 17, 2020

The woman is said to have been surrounded by family when she heard the news and has plans on how to spend the $60 million.

"We will be able to pay off all our debts, help our parents out and all our siblings. We will be able to buy a house," Nine News reported.

"Hopefully, when we can travel again, we will be able to take our whole family somewhere overseas. This is very overwhelming. I'm shaking like a leaf."

Earlier on Thursday, The Lott's spokesman Matt Hart said: "We are expecting up to a quarter of Aussie adults to have an entry in the draw."

More than 1.5 million people had entered the Thursday night jackpot and the result means it's the ninth Division One jackpot won this year.

There were also 26 Division Two winners, with at least 20 from NSW or the ACT, who won $35,977.90 for their tickets in the draw.

There’s $60 million up for grabs in this Thursday’s Powerball.

This comes after a Victorian woman won the total division one prize in this Tuesday's Oz Lotto draw.

"I play every week, and lately, I haven't had much luck. I'm always joking with the guy in the store that I never win anything," she told The Lott when she found out the news.

"We've been playing for a long time. I always play the same numbers. I've been playing them for about 20 years I'd say."

Despite winning a multi-million dollar prize, the self-confessed "country girl" revealed she wasn't planning on retiring early and was already hard at work.

"I don't know what I'd do with myself if I retired! I'm a country girl through and through!" she laughed. "I definitely need a new car, so I'll start with that."

LOTTO HOTSPOTS REVEALED

Australia's Lottery hotspots have been revealed, showing the suburbs in each state and territory with the outlets that have sold the most division one winning entries.

Queensland: Cairns, Edge Hill and Earlville sold six division one winning entries totalling more than $46 million.

NSW and ACT: Sydney CBD and Kingswood Park/Penrith each sold three division one winning entries totalling more than $5.4 million and $3.6 million respectively.

Victoria: Shepparton sold five division one wins totalling more than $3.8 million.

Tasmania: Latrobe delivered the Apple Isle's biggest division one win of $1.66 million.

South Australia: Smithfield sold three division one wins totalling more than $2.1 million.

Northern Territory: Tennant Creek delivered the territory's biggest division one win of $4.8 million.

Western Australia: Morley sold four division one wins totalling more than $5.8 million.

Thursday’s $60 million Powerball draw is the second biggest jackpot offered by an Australian lottery so far this year.

BE IN IT TO WIN IT

"While lottery wins can land anywhere, we do see clusters of wins emerge from time to time. It will be interesting to see if any of these Lottery hotspots maintain their reputations," Mr Hart said.

"Some people will track down outlets and areas that have a track record of recent division one wins, while others will avoid these in the belief that lightning won't strike twice," he added.

"Whatever your approach may be, as long as you've got an entry in your hands before the draw's close at 7.30pm AEST Thursday night, you're in with a chance to win the $60 million prize."

Tickets can be purchased for tomorrow's Powerball draw 1270 at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.

THIS YEAR'S WINNERS

This year saw 473 division one winning entries held by lottery players across the country that delivered more than $1.25 billion in division one prize money in this last financial year.

Victoria had the most division one wins during the 12 months, with a total of 120 division one winning entries sold in this state across all lottery games worth more than $218 million. NSW and the ACT followed closely with 119 division one wins.

While Victoria had the most division one wins, players in NSW, the ACT and Queensland pocketed more division one prize money, taking home $464 million and $379 million respectively thanks to some big Powerball and Oz Lotto jackpots.

NSW and the ACT also welcomed the most newly minted millionaires - a total of 77 over the past year.

Originally published as Woman in 20s scoops 'insane' $60m prize