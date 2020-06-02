Menu
Woman in hospital after being ‘struck’ by a horse

Aden Stokes
2nd Jun 2020 11:10 AM
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after she was “struck” by a horse on a private property in the Central Highlands this morning.

At 9.06am, paramedics were called to the incident, which occurred on a private property in Lochington, south of Willows.

The woman was believed to be in her 50s.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was unclear whether the woman had fallen from the horse or if she had been “struck” by the horse.

She was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

