For the second time this week a woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a whale while snorkelling off the coast of Western Australia.
News

Woman in hospital after whale encounter

8th Aug 2020 7:54 AM

A woman has landed in hospital after a close encounter with a whale off the coast of WA, the second such case in a week.

Perth woman Alicia Ramsay, 30, suffered bruised ribs and cuts after her collision with the 30-tonne creature, according to 9 News.

She was snorkelling as part of the Ningaloo Discovery Whale Shark tour when a female humpback and her calf arrived.

Ms Ramsey said the humpback swiped her with her fin when her calf swam between the snorkellers and its mother.

Humpback whales playing off of Fraser Island.
She had the wind knocked out of her, and barnacles on the whale's fin caused several cuts abrasions.

She was taken to Exmouth Hospital before being flown to Royal Perth Hospital.

Earlier this week a 29-year-old woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding when she was sandwiched between two whales while diving around the same area.

Humpback whales' migratory patterns send them north into warmer water to breed in late Autumn before they return south as the seasons head into Spring.

