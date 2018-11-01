Menu
Login
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Crime

Woman stabbed during bin run

1st Nov 2018 5:26 AM

A WOMAN is in hospital in north Queensland after she was stabbed while putting her bins out, in what police say is a random attack.

Police say the woman was wheeling rubbish bins out side of her home on Latchford Street in Pimlico, Townsville, last night when she was stabbed multiple times in the arms and chest.

It happened about 9.20pm.

The 35-year-old woman suffered extensive wounds and taken to Townsville Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Police arrested a man a short time later in a nearby park.

He has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The man and woman were not known to each other and the attack is believed to be random.

crime editors picks hospital police stabbing townsville

Top Stories

    Vintage fair fun

    Vintage fair fun

    News A range of vintage games will be on show at the Catholic Community Fair as St Patrick's Church celebrates 130 years in Emerald.

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    News Students show generosity in the lead up to Christmas.

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    News Emerald pup is now a national frisbee champion.

    Recycle for change

    Recycle for change

    News Locals can earn extra funds from containers.

    Local Partners