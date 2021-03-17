Menu
A man is accused of throwing boiling water over a woman.
Crime

Woman injured in alleged boiling water attack

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Mar 2021 5:05 PM
A MAN has been charged after allegedly throwing boiling water over a woman in The Narrows.

The woman, 32, received burns and was treated at Royal Darwin Hospital. Police allege the 18-year-old man threw the boiling water over the woman at a residence on Shiers St on March 6.

Serious Crime detectives arrested the alleged offender yesterday in Darwin City and charged him with aggravated assault and unlawfully cause serious harm.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

crime violence

