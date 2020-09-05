Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman was injured when she stepped on a stingray on Fraser Island.
A woman was injured when she stepped on a stingray on Fraser Island.
News

Woman injured after stepping on stingray barb

Carlie Walker
5th Sep 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 10:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been flown off Fraser Island after stepping on a stingray's barbed tail.

The incident happened about 1.45pm on Saturday.

It's believed she had been jet skiing off the western side of the island, when she climbed off the ski and stepped directly onto the stingray barb.

The pilot landed the chopper at one of the island's helipads and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic treated the patient on the beach, for an injury to her foot.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was in a stable condition when she was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital for further medical treatment.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island hervey bay hospital racq lifeflight stingray
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Rural ‘Now the seasons have broken, they need cattle in their paddock … demand is surpassing supply.’

        ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        Premium Content ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        News Moranbah family overwhelmed with community support since their home went up in...

        ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Weather Wet weather is coming to Central Queensland, but fires – and strong storms – are...

        TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Premium Content TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Offbeat It’s been a decade in the making but it's about to open to traffic.