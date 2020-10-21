Menu
Woman injured, dog killed after being hit by car

by Shayla Bulloch
21st Oct 2020 7:30 AM
A WOMAN has been injured and her dog killed after she was hit by a car at Townsville  this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the intersection of Abbott and Keenan Sts, Oonoonba about 6.45am to reports a woman in her 30s was hit by a car while walking her dog.

The woman suffered a pelvic injury, but was in a stable condition.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital about 7.30am.

The woman's dog was killed in the incident.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

