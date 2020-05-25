Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEBO CRASH: One woman taken to hospital.
NEBO CRASH: One woman taken to hospital.
News

Woman injured in Peak Downs Highway crash

Melanie Whiting
25th May 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM: The Peak Downs Highway has been cleared after a multi-vehicle crash this morning near Nebo. 

One woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition. 

EARLIER 9AM: A WOMAN was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene east of Nebo about 8.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman in her 30s was being taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with facial grazes.

A second woman was not injured and did not require transport.

Police were on their way to the scene at 8.40am.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area.

emergency services mackay nebo nebo crash peak downs highway
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services race to Adani worksite

        premium_icon Emergency services race to Adani worksite

        Breaking A man is being flown off an Adani worksite after suffering significant chest pains

        Program creates more opportunities for at-risk youth

        premium_icon Program creates more opportunities for at-risk youth

        News Young people will gain a range of life skills to give them a brighter future

        Four CQ stores to close in Target shutdown

        premium_icon Four CQ stores to close in Target shutdown

        Business Target shoppers only have a year left to enjoy their local stores with four stores...

        No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        premium_icon No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        Rural Mackay Regional Council is still deliberating on whether to cancel a public holiday...