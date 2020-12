RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been called to an incident at Mistake Creek, near Clermont.

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been called to an incident at Mistake Creek, near Clermont.

A WOMAN has suffered serious injuries following reports of an incident involving farm machinery near Clermont.

Paramedics were called to the single-vehicle incident at a private property at Mistake Creek about 12.20pm.

The woman in her 40s has suffered head, chest and leg injuries and was in a serious but stable condition at 4.20pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene.

More to come.