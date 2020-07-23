Woman joins in street fight after backyard memorial service

Nioka Jade Carrie-Anne Ross, 23, pleaded guilty to public nuisance at Emerald Magistrates Court on July 21.

AN EMERALD woman was involved in a large street fight between two families at a family member’s memorial service.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police received multiple calls of a disturbance in early hours of the morning on March 15.

About 1.45am police attended the Borilla St address where there was a “large fight” on the street between two Aboriginal families.

People were drunk, screaming and yelling at each other and offering for people to fight them, Sergeant Ongheen said.

Ross was one of the people involved in the fight that initially broke out in the backyard of the address during a memorial for her brother, who passed away nine years ago, the court heard.

Ross pushed a family member and was then hit in the face, Sgt Ongheen told the court.

She was then swinging her arms and was not sure of who she had hit, but continued offering people out to fight while bottles and phones were being thrown, the court heard.

Ross told police the fight then moved to the street.

Duty lawyer Kasey Wilson said for the past few years Ross had distanced herself from the ongoing conflict between the two families, until the recent incident occurred.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Ross’ behaviour was “absolutely appalling … on so many levels”.

“This sort of offending is completely unacceptable. It could result in serious injury to those involved,” he said.

“The simple thing to do would have been to walk away.”

He said Ross had three similar convictions between 2014-2017.

Ross was convicted and fined $500. The conviction was not recorded.