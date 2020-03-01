Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Nicklin Dr in Beaconsfield early Sunday morning.
A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Nicklin Dr in Beaconsfield early Sunday morning. Heidi Petith
Breaking

Woman killed in hit and run as driver flees the scene

Heidi Petith
by
1st Mar 2020 7:12 AM | Updated: 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the driver of a car after a woman died in a hit and run in Beaconsfield this morning.

The woman was struck by a vehicle as she was walking along Nicklin Drive about 3:20am.

Police said initial investigations indicated the vehicle failed to stop, driving off in a westerly direction.

The woman died at the scene.

The vehicle involved is believed to have panel damage as a result of the incident.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

Forensic crash investigators are also appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam vision to contact police.

beaconsfield editors picks hit and run mackay mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clean water returns to Clermont

        premium_icon Clean water returns to Clermont

        Council News Clear water is trickling from the taps in Clermont, as council clears a major source of anger and frustration for ratepayers

        Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        premium_icon Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        News Miner accused of failing to provide a safe place of work

        Frontier disability service expands to new fields

        premium_icon Frontier disability service expands to new fields

        Health Without medical services, the most vulnerable are caught in a bureaucratic trap...

        New platform expands the reach of vital service

        premium_icon New platform expands the reach of vital service

        News The platform will provide direct access to a range of essential services.