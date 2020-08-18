Woman linked to hit and run case led away sobbing

A WOMAN at the centre of an alleged hit and run that caused the death of popular schoolgirl Nilly Mooney sobbed out loud as her freedom bid was rejected in relation to other offending.

Jessica May Goulding is accused of shoplifting at multiple stores on Thursday last week while on bail for a charge linked to a fatal collision that ended the life of the 15 year old and just two days after she was released from custody on other charges.

Mother Tania Rudall and sister Sienna Mooney were comforted by fellow mourners at the funeral of 15-year-old Nilly Mooney, who was killed in a hit and run on March 1. Photo: Zizi Averill

Nilly, who was a talented rugby league player, died on March 1 after she was hit by a car about 3.20am on Nicklin Dr at Beaconsfield.

Ms Goulding, who handed herself into police hours after the crash, is charged with failing to remain at the scene in relation to the collision for which she was granted watch-house bail.

Tributes for Nilly Mooney, who was killed in an alleged hit and run, are a tragic reminder of the 15 year old's death on March 1 this year on Beaconsfield.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the 29 year old was facing multiple other unrelated charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to appear, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, and stealing, some of which have been committed since she was granted watch-house bail.

Legal Aid Queensland defence solicitor Rosie Varley asked for the most recent matters to be adjourned to September 8 to marry up with all other charges before the court. She also made a bail application for her client.

The court heard Ms Goulding was in a show cause position, meaning she must prove why she should be granted bail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant opposed the application arguing Ms Goulding had been granted bail on August 11 "and is back before the courts two days later" on four counts of stealing and possessing used drug utensils.

The court heard the bail granted last week "did not have any conditions".

Ms Varley said her client would be willing to comply with police reporting conditions - Ms Goulding was unemployed and receiving Centrelink payments.

The court heard the highest penalty Ms Goulding had received previously was probation and Ms Varley said it would be unjust for her client to be remanded in custody as a term of imprisonment was not an "absolute outcome" regarding these matters.

"I'm instructed that she has engaged with Lives Lived Well, she has attended upon that service twice and her next appointment is in two weeks time," Ms Varley said, adding her client was also seeking psychological help.

The court heard Ms Goulding was also currently on probation and "is engaging with that service".

Ms Varley said her client had a residential address at a Nebo Rd hotel.

"I would concede your honour … in regards to the matters which are before the court it is a strong crown case noting the evidence does include CCTV footage," Ms Varley said.

Sgt Merchant argued that bail conditions would not prevent Ms Goulding from committing further offences.

"My submission is that cause has not been shown … the fact that she's back here is a flagrant disregard to the bail conditions that this court imposed upon her," Sgt Merchant said.

Magistrate James Morton said Ms Goulding had "what can be described as a continual criminal history".

"There seems to be a strong case against you," Mr Morton said, rejecting bail.

Ms Goulding broke down as she was led from the courtroom dock.