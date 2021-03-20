Menu
Woman mauled in suspected dog attack

by Brendan Rees
20th Mar 2021 9:27 AM
A woman has been taken to hospital following a suspected dog attack in northeast Victoria overnight.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics treated a woman about 3.30am this morning after she suffered upper body injuries in Wangaratta, about 236km north of Melbourne.

She was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a serious condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

The full circumstances of the incident are unknown at this stage.

Police and the local council have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

