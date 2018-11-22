Woman’s dramatic attempt to catch Bali flight

The woman is held back as she tries to make a dash for her Citilink flight. Picture: @goenrock

Someone has seen "Mission Impossible" one too many times.

A woman went viral in Indonesia after she was recorded breaking past security at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali and running onto the tarmac to chase after the plane she missed, Fox News reports.

According to Channel News Asia, the woman was booked on a Citilink flight from Bali to Jakarta. A Citilink official confirmed to the outlet that the woman was scheduled for the 7.20am flight, but did not make it to the gate before boarding ended.

Dapet dari IG orang. Kejadian di Denpasar. Ibu ini telat boarding & menerobos boarding gate berusaha mengejar pesawat. Kebayang nggak apa yang terjadi seandainya kedua petugas gagal menghentikan si ibu itu? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WxvmTy55NV — Mas Goen | IG: @goenrock (@goenrock) November 18, 2018

"The passenger was booked on the Citilink flight QG193 bound for Jakarta. She had checked in at 6.27am and had been told that the boarding time was 6.50am," an airport spokesman said to Channel News Asia.

"But even after three calls and a final call, she did not turn up at the boarding gate."

In video footage posted on social media, the woman is seen making a desperate dash on the tarmac toward the plane before she is restrained by security members at the airport.

The viral video shows her trying to fight off the guards before falling on the ground.

It all became a bit much and she fell to the ground. Picture: @goenrock

The woman was reportedly taken back to the airport and booked onto another flight to Jakarta departing at 4.40pm the same day.

You'd think the sight of your plane starting to take of without you was a sure-fire sign you were too late, but that wasn't the first time a passenger has made the wild decision to chase down a jet on the tarmac.

A man in Dublin tried something similar in September, when he made a dramatic dash onto the tarmac towards his Ryanair flight to Amsterdam.

Video showed the man being tackled to the ground by security and arrested.

A passenger was pinned to the ground by police at Dublin Airport this morning after running out of the terminal towards the plane https://t.co/at941vkeK6 pic.twitter.com/CPVCdycDwD — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) September 27, 2018

Another passenger tried it in Melbourne in May, and was caught on camera storming the tarmac and trying to wrench open the locked door of the Jetstar plane before resorting to kicking it with his foot.

He, too, was restrained and arrested.

Incredibly, another passenger pulled off the stunt at Madrid airport in 2016 - and was actually successful.

The man ignored another plane preparing to take off and, carrying two pieces of hand luggage, he dashed towards his Ryanair flight, climbing onto a gangway and then trying his luck with an airport vehicle.

In the end, the pilot agreed to let the desperate passenger on board.

