Woman nearly drowns in midnight Inskip emergency

A woman has nearly drowned during an early-hours incident near the Inskip Point camping zone.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to Inskip Point about 1am Saturday, after a woman believed to be in her late-20s had almost drowned at the beach off Inskip Point Road.

The Coast-based rescue helicopter was called for given the remote location and a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the on-board doctor and flight paramedic assessed the woman at the scene.

The spokesman said the woman had "taken on some water" and the rescue chopper was called for given the time she'd spent in the water during the incident, which was first reported about 12.50am.

The spokesman said the doctor and flight paramedic had deemed the woman stable enough to be taken by road from the scene, which the spokesman said was near the campsite.

Paramedics drove the woman by ambulance to Gympie Hospital for further treatment and a Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the woman had since been discharged.