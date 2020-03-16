Woman on mission: God is greater than coronavirus

MISSION WORK: Amariah Kaurua is trying to raise funds to change her flights for mission work after coronavirus fears.

MACKAY woman Amariah Kaurua is heading overseas on a mission to spread the word of God and wants people to know they need not fear coronavirus if they have Jesus.

Miss Kaurua, 19, has been on the Sunshine Coast completing a six-month Discipleship Training at Youth With A Mission - ending with three-months of humanitarian aid and ministry work overseas.

"I think this is a great opportunity for us to share God with people in this time when everyone is so scared," she said.

"God is greater than (coronavirus). Coronavirus is holding a lot of people back in fear … and it's not a way to live.

"It's important to know that we don't have to have fear if we have Jesus."

On April 27, Ms Kaurua and her fellow ministers will fly to Vanuatu for two weeks, after a fortnight at YWAM bases in Sydney.

Miss Kaurua was originally heading to Thailand and another undisclosed country, known for high rates of Christian persecution, but the flights were cancelled amid the global outbreak of coronavirus and YWAM's focus on decreasing the risk of infection.

"I am not allowing fear of it or loss of money to stop me spreading the Gospel, so I am trusting God for fees to change my flights to different countries now," she said.

Ms Kaurua launched a GoFundMePage 'Outreach for Jesus' on March 12 to raise money for a road trip from Sunshine Coast to Sydney and the flights to Vanuatu and from Vanuatu to Romania.

After Vanuatu, Ms Kaurua will head to Romania, Kosovo, and finish her trip with three weeks in Madagascar.

"We will be doing humanitarian aid, and putting our hands up to help," she said.

"In Madagascar I will be going to poverty areas and helping out there.

"I'm not too worried about the coronavirus because I don't want it to stop me from spreading God and Jesus.

"My mum did Discipleship Training when she was 18 and still talks about the things that changed her views and her life."

Ms Kaurua said she wanted the chance to help others, learn about new cultures, meet new people and share the Gospel.

When she returns to Mackay, she plans to begin working for her parents' new business Reconcile Life, which brings programs to the community "to teach families how to be families".

"He has a program for fathers, which teaches them the responsibility for a man, who they are and that they do have a place, because a lot of men - particularly indigenous men - don't know their place and don't know what their purpose is," she said.

"My dad has also talked with some school principals to do programs with students."