Woman on probation after violent home invasion

A WOMAN has received probation for a violent burglary last year.

Jazmine Skinner was charged on March 25 in 2017, after violently entering a Cherbourg residence and causing property damage.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in Kingaroy District Court, on Wednesday August 22.

Skinner entered the residence after drinking, lost her temper, and then kicked down the bathroom door by breaking the lock, the court heard.

The court heard Skinner pushed the complainant in an "assault-like" way upon entering the bathroom, and stole some cigarettes and money from her pockets.

Judge Douglas McGill said Skinner was lucky no injuries resulted from the offence.

It was a typical home invasion, however there was a domestic violence protection order in place at the time of the offence, he said.

Skinner had broken up with her partner the day before the offence.

The court heard it was apparent the complainant did not want to have anything to do with Skinner on the day of the offence.

Skinner had committed no further offence during the 17 months since the burglary.

Judge McGill said he considered Skinner was taking steps towards a job by undertaking a traineeship, and also her difficult lower socio-economic upbringing.

He said violent burglaries often involved imprisonment, however in view of Skinner's age and lack of criminal history, Judge McGill placed a greater emphasis on rehabilitation.

Skinner was released on order of probation for a period of two years from Kingaroy District Court on Wednesday.

She was directed by the court to take part in counselling and to report to corrective services officers.