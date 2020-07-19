Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Breaking

Woman pulled from water in Whitsundays jetski incident

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS helped pull a woman in her 30s out of the water at Airlie Beach after a jetski incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am Sunday.

 

She was treated for a minor leg injury, which is suspected to be a sprained ankle, he said.

She was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, he said.

abell point marina airlie beach editors picks proserpine hospital qas queensland ambulance service whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major players talk plans to save mining ghost town

        premium_icon Major players talk plans to save mining ghost town

        News Fresh hope for residents with a key commitment secured.

        CQ doctors told to pack their bags by end of year

        premium_icon CQ doctors told to pack their bags by end of year

        Health The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said they were taking more than...

        Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        premium_icon Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        News The new trails will take people on a journey following the river bank.

        Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        premium_icon Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        Rugby Union Details finalised for Rugby Capricornia’s revised 2020 season.