Woman racially abuses staff at Chinese restaurant

Woman racially abuses staff at Bribie Island Chinese restaurant
Crime

by Patrick Billings
3rd Aug 2018 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM

A WOMAN has been filmed racially abusing staff at an Asian restaurant north of Brisbane before trying to flee with someone's dinner.

Staff at Bribie Island's Sun Lai Chinese Restaurant were told "this is our country" by a woman on Wednesday night.

In a video posted to Facebook by Darren Mutze the woman argues with staff over payment.

"I haven't f*****g eaten for a month … and you turn around and do this. Over a fried f*****g rice man," she shouted.

"This is our country … I just want my food."

The woman then walks around a counter and grabs a bag of food.

The woman was filmed throwing a xenophobic tantrum in public
The woman was filmed throwing a xenophobic tantrum in public Supplied

Staff can be heard yelling as they take it back.

The video has been viewed 53,000 times with people condemning the woman's actions.

"Poor staff having to put up with that," Janet Bernhardt said

Angel Riesenweber said she felt sorry for employees.

"The poor little Asian women makes my heart hurt," she said.

Mr Mutze posted the video to a Bribie Island community page after asking the woman to leave the eatery.

"Anyone recognise this female that I just stopped from stealing food from the Sun Lai Chinese on Bribie?" he wrote.

"Full on racially abused the staff then tried to run off with someone else's food."

