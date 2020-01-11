Woman rescued from Dingo waterfall

A WOMAN was rescued from the bottom of a waterfall in Dingo on Friday night.

The 24-year-old became stuck at the bottom of Rainbow Falls at the Blackdown Tablelands after climbing down in the evening.

Paramedics, fire services, and police attended the scene about 9.40pm.

They spent several hours with the woman, who was rescued, uninjured, in the morning.

By about 2am, emergency services had left the area and the woman was taken to Blackwater Hospital as a precaution.