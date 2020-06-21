Woman rushed to hospital after falling into fire

A woman has been taken to Clermont Hospital overnight after falling into a fire.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the address off Percy Albert Drive at Clermont at 10.27pm on Saturday.

The 43 year old was discharged from hospital this morning.

