A woman has been taken to Clermont Hospital overnight after falling into a fire.
Woman rushed to hospital after falling into fire

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
21st Jun 2020 7:18 PM
A WOMAN was taken to Clermont Hospital overnight with burns to her hands and knees after falling into a fire.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the address off Percy Albert Drive at Clermont at 10.27pm on Saturday.

The 43 year old was discharged from hospital this morning.

