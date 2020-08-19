Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was kicked in the face by a horse.

The woman suffered a significant laceration to her face after she was kicked in the head by the horse at a private Laidley address last night at 6.06pm.

The woman was with a friend at the time of the incident and was conscious and breathing when ambulance crews arrived.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.