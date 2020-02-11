Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Nolan sold fentanyl strips because she “needed the money urgently”.
COURT: Nolan sold fentanyl strips because she “needed the money urgently”.
News

Woman sells drugs to keep up with rent

Timothy Cox
11th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMERALD woman illegally sold prescription drugs to help her make it to her next pay cheque.

Michelle Maree Nolan, 36, told the Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday that “there is no excuse” for her actions, but that she could not keep up with her rent and was “wondering if I was going to make it through”.

The court heard that Nolan sold fentanyl strips on January 2 at her home because she “needed the money urgently”.

Nolan, who had a prescription for the drug, said she had congenital rheumatoid arthritis in “every single joint in my entire body … the joints and bones of an 80-year-old.”

“I chased the wrong option,” she said, citing her electricity bill as particularly taxing.

Magistrate Robert Walker said: “You sold fentanyl patches to another person that, it is reasonable to conclude, was an addict. People die from the misuse of these drugs.”

But, he said, “a financial penalty would simply exacerbate your difficulties”.

Nolan pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs and received probation for 12 months.

Her conviction was not recorded.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ABC star farewelled after two decades

        premium_icon ABC star farewelled after two decades

        News Jacquie Mackay says goodbye to ABC after 23 years.

        Partnership aims to enhance CQ businesses

        Partnership aims to enhance CQ businesses

        News The Supervisors and Managers Training Program commenced last week.

        New leaders at Moranbah

        New leaders at Moranbah

        News Moranbah East has reached a high enrolment of nearly 690 students this year.

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.