‘Horrifying’ hens’ party rules go viral

The bachelorette party is due to take place next week in Las Vegas.

A "horrifying" list of hens party "ground rules" sent to a bride and her 16 guests has gone viral after it was leaked online.

According to a post on Reddit, the note was sent by a member of the group who had hijacked the bride's bachelorette party to Vegas by inviting herself when she didn't receive an invite.

The woman, known only as Taylor, then proceeded to enforce six outrageous demands, which ranged from no sex or alcohol consumption to an expectation the entire group would attend church services together.

A ridiculous list of ’ground rules’ for an upcoming hens party has gone viral, with people branding it “horrifying”.

But after being posted online, people are furious, calling the rules a "nightmare".

Before sending the outrageous rules, the woman had apparently "lost it" over the fact she'd not been invited to the marathon six-day trip before the June wedding.

"When [the bride] explained she wasn't invited, she lost it and started this smear campaign against her, saying how she betrayed the bond of sorority sisters," the post read.

Eventually the bride relented and added her to the party, only for her to then send a list of ground rules, banning booze and sex.

The list of demands included banning sex — even for those who weren’t married.

The devout Christian wrote that she needed the group to follow her rules so she can "uphold the moral code our Father inscribed in my heart".

"These will not only help me remain aligned with the Church but also keep us all out of trouble," she wrote.

RULE #1 - CHURCH

Taylor explains she has found a church close to where the group will be staying and even contacted its pastor to explain "we'd still like to attend services".

"Sunday at 7.15am we'll be ubering to the church," she wrote.

"I can't wait to share God with all of you. I think it'll be a nice way to cleanse us of our sins from that week."

Taylor has planned for the entire hens’ party to attend a Sunday Church service.

Although only number one on Taylor's list, the mere concept of forcing a group of hungover women to attend a church service sent the internet into an absolute frenzy.

RULE #2 LIQUOR

Taylor explains there will be no "hard liquor" in the hotel room, so Emma's guests are only permitted to drink light beer and red wine.

"I don't want people getting inebriated and falling from the balcony," she said.

Since this trip will be Taylor's first time in an environment where there will be a lot of alcohol, she says she doesn't want to be "tempted by these foul drinks".

"I'm not sure how I'll react to 'rum' or 'tequila' or 'vodka', and I'd like to test these in more controlled environment," she said.

Liquor, the staple of any good hens party, has been strictly banned by Taylor.

RULE #3 SEX

As a devout Christian, Taylor has a pretty clear stance on sexual intercourse and makes that known in her email.

"There will be no sex taking place in our hotel rooms or anywhere in the suite," she demanded.

"As none of us have committed ourselves to husbands yet, there's no need to have premarital sex."

Taylor says there's ‘no need for premarital sex’ on this trip.

RULE #4 RANDOMS

Following on from her no-sex rule, Taylor reiterates no random men are to be invited back to the group's suite.

"I do not see a need for them to be there or know where we are staying," she said.

"I don't want to be robbed!"

RULE #5 GROCERIES

Luckily, Taylor plans to put her homemaking skills to good use on the hens' trip by stocking the group's hotel suite with fresh produce.

Because there's no point having a dirty bachelorette week in Vegas without a fresh fruit platter and omelettes.

She asked each guest to transfer her $50 on a popular funds transfer app called Venmo so she could buy groceries.

"The last thing we need is to be famished in that desert heat," Taylor said.

Thank God for Taylor's pre-planning, now the group won't starve to death.

RULE #6 DRUGS

According to Taylor, this is a non-negotiable rule every member of the hens' party must observe.

"Half of you currently work in positions that require you to have security clearances, and I do not want you to be tempted by these substances," she said.

"Drugs bring nothing but problems."

Taylor even forbids one guest from bringing her prescribed ADHD medication.

This rule has left hundreds of people furious, as Taylor asks one of the guests - who lives with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder - to "leave your adderall at home".

Adderall is an amphetamine-based medication used to treat the symptoms of ADHD.

"I understand you have a medical condition, but as we will not be studying, there's no need for you to take your methamphetamines," Taylor wrote.

Taylor wraps up her email by saying she can't wait to see the group for some quality bonding time.

"I think that is all for now, but I am sure more will come up as time draws closer," she said.

She signed off "respectfully and with courteous passion".

