Crime

Woman sexually assaulted at knife point in late night attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Nov 2018 8:15 AM

POLICE are investigating after a woman was assaulted earlier this morning in Depot Hill.

A woman was walking on East St around 1am this morning when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man threatened the woman with a knife and another man held her arms before the first man sexually assaulted her.

It is believed the pair then fled the area on foot.

The woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the men was last seen wearing grey jeans and a black hooded jumper with a skull on the front.

Police are seeking public assistance from anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.　

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

