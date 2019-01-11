Woman shares cheating boyfriend’s texts

The secret messages Emily Wilson discovered on her boyfriend’s phone showed he was cheating on her with another woman. Picture: Deadline News

The secret messages Emily Wilson discovered on her boyfriend’s phone showed he was cheating on her with another woman. Picture: Deadline News

A WOMAN has taken the ultimate revenge on her former boyfriend after she found out he was cheating on her - by posting intimate messages he sent all over social media.

Emily Wilson, 20, from Lancashire, UK, discovered her partner had been cheating just hours after returning with him from a month-long holiday to Australia.

After confronting the other woman, Emily decided to get her own back, sharing the incriminating messages on Twitter, The Sun reports.

The leaked texts showcased her boyfriend's racy exchanges with the other woman that were sent throughout their entire holiday, revealing that the night before the pair left for Australia, her partner slept with the other woman.

It is thought she discovered his treachery when she saw a message from another woman on his mobile phone.

The secret messages Emily Wilson discovered on her boyfriend’s phone showed he was cheating on her with another woman. Picture: Deadline News

Emily tweeted the pictures revealing the betrayal with the caption: "Imagine going on holiday to Australia for a month with your boyfriend of nearly three years only to find out the day you get back that he slept with someone else the night before you went and was messaging her on his '2nd snapchat' the whole time you were there lying next to him."

Over text, further messages were sent between the pair.

In one, he even pleads with his secret love not to move on with someone else while on his travels.

"Once I'm back we can crack on properly asking as ya (sic) don't ditch me for another lad whilst I'm away," the message reads.

Other messages show him explaining why he was on holiday with Emily to his new lover, all of which were shared by Emily. Picture: Deadline News

Explaining his decision to go on holiday with Emily to his new lover, he said things were definitely over between them.

"I've still got to go to Australia with my ex, we both know it's just as mates and my parents know that as well.

"I don't wanna go there with her but I have to and if I didn't I'd have gone with you," he writes, adding: "We're just mates now and that's it."

Emily also posted exchanges between her and the other girl over Instagram in which she confronts her love rival to get answers.

Emily confronted the other woman, asking to know what happened between her and her boyfriend. Picture: Deadline News

Emily asks: "I don't know you but I really need to know what's been going on with you and my boyfriend.

"I've just seen your dm to him so please don't try and deny it, I just wanna (sic) know. I've not got anything against you, just need to know."

Surprisingly, the girl replies and says she'd wanted to contact her before being confronted.

"I was going to message you I promise but I've been through quite a lot recently and didn't need more s*** to go through and didn't want to fall out with anyone because I hate arguments."

After revealing he'd told her he was single, she admitted the pair "slept together" and later found out he was with someone.

"I went mad at him and we haven't spoke (sic) since," she said.

Social media users have responded to the post defending Emily and criticising her cheating ex.

"You can't be classed as a real man for doing this," one wrote.

Another apologised for his behaviour, describing it as "stomach dropping, rug pulling, heart shattering awfulness".

"Absolutely gutted for the girl, I hope she can find her smile again soon," someone else responded.

Last month, another woman shamed her cheating ex during her 21st birthday speech, where she dumped him over his adulterous ways.

The video went viral, being viewed millions of times online.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission