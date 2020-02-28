Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman shoved, bruised in violent outburst over keys

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
28th Feb 2020 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER who fled his home with his four-year-old daughter on foot after trashing the house and violently pushing his partner to the ground had erupted because his car keys went missing, Gympie court heard.

On January 22, the 30-year-old Gympie man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was running late for work when he thought his partner had taken his keys, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court recently.

IN THIS WEEK: Gympie dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies

Becoming increasingly enraged, he verbally slung insults at the woman - calling her "slut, whore and fat", the court heard, before throwing items around the house and shaking the fridge violently.

MORE GYMPIE COURT: Accused 'boning knife stabber' to front Gympie court today

He then pushed his partner to the ground in a scuffle leaving her bruised on the arms, legs, shoulder and back and took off on foot with their daughter who had no shoes or hat with her.

On the way out he dinted his partner's car door, the court heard.

The man, who was arrested a week later, told of his remorse when he pleaded guilty in court via video link from prison last week.

RELATED: Gympie man jailed for knife attack, DV breach

"I've done everything I can to continue to do the right thing after this," he told Magistrate Chris Callaghan who pointed out his "shocking history".

"I've dramatically changed my life around.

"I am remorseful. I am trying, I am working, I am not on Centrelink."

The defendant had been released on parole in November 2017, after serving most of a seven-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

Magistrate Callaghan said the offence was deserving of imprisonment.

He sentenced the man to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two men rushed to hospital following a car rollover

        premium_icon Two men rushed to hospital following a car rollover

        News Two men have been sent to hospital following a car crash, that caused a rollover.

        Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        premium_icon Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        News A woman had her toddler on her lap in the front

        Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        premium_icon Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        News Professionals and students will meet at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in...

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News Get stories that really matter to this community before anyone else