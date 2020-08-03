Woman steals perfume to “feed addictions”

Ashley Moras received fines after stealing perfume from three Bundy pharmacies to feed her drug addiction.

A COURT has heard how a woman stole bottles of perfume from three Bundaberg pharmacies to fuel her drug habit.

Ashley Moras, 28, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to five stealing offences.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court this happened on five occasions between March and June.

Sgt Klaassen said Moras went to Malouf Pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse and Priceline in Bundaberg where she took the perfumes without paying for them.

She was identified through CCTV footage.

Sgt Klaassen said Moras had similar offending in her history.

Moras's lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client began using drugs at the age of 25.

Ms Maloy said Moras's drug use started as the result of peer influence and pressure and the recreational use quickly became an addiction.

The court heard Moras stole the bottles of perfume to "feed her addictions".

She said her client was currently subject to a probation order.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Moras's early plea of guilty.

He also took into account that since November last year, Moras had been charged with stealing and shoplifting 11 times.

Moras was fined a total of $850 and ordered to pay $230 in restitution.

Convictions were recorded.